



June 17, 2021

Original news Global Ship Lease buys four 5,470 teu container carriers for $148 million

Ships have a reefer capacity of 1,200 containers

Global Ship Lease (GSL), a company that owns a fleet of 62 container container containers (17 of which are in order) whose capital, in addition to a share equal to 60.3% of the free float, sees as first shareholder the US private equity firm Kelso (22.5%) and third shareholder the CMA'French company CGM (8.4%), announced the acquisition of four full containers Panamax with a capacity of 5,470 teu. These are four ships of the average age of about 11 years that were bought for a total of $148 million.

GSL has announced that the four new units acquisition, once taken over during the third quarter of this year, will be rented at a primary airline company for a period of three years with option to a further three years.

Global Ship Lease executive chairman George Youroukos said: highlighted that the four accounting carriers each have a carrying capacity of 1,200 refrigerated containers, which -- he underlined - is twice the average for container container of the 5,000-7,000 teu segment, and specified that with these four GSL units will control over one quarter of the world container fleet up to 7,000 teu with high transport capacity of reefer containers.







