June 17, 2021
- Global Ship Lease buys four 5,470 teu container carriers
for $148 million
- Ships have a reefer capacity of 1,200
containers
- Global Ship Lease (GSL), a company that owns a
fleet of 62 container container containers (17 of which are in order) whose
capital, in addition to a share equal to 60.3% of the free float, sees as
first shareholder the US private equity firm
Kelso (22.5%) and third shareholder the CMA'French company
CGM (8.4%), announced the acquisition of four full containers
Panamax with a capacity of 5,470 teu. These are four
ships of the average age of about 11 years that were bought
for a total of $148 million.
- GSL has announced that the four new units
acquisition, once taken over during the third
quarter of this year, will be rented at a primary
airline company for a period of three years with option to
a further three years.
- Global Ship Lease executive chairman George Youroukos said:
highlighted that the four accounting carriers each have a
carrying capacity of 1,200 refrigerated containers, which -- he
underlined - is twice the average for
container container of the 5,000-7,000 teu segment, and specified that
with these four GSL units will control over one
quarter of the world container fleet up to 7,000 teu with
high transport capacity of reefer containers.
