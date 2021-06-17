



June 17, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Lineas' new Milan-Ghent intermodal service

Scheduled five rotations per week

Belgian private railway company Lineas inaugurates a new rail link between Milano Segrate and Ghent which will be made with five weekly rotations, a service that will join the one between Milano Segrate and the other cities ports of Antwerp and Zeebrugge and the Dutch port of Mr Moerdijk.

"The decision to link Ghent and Segrate- explained the commercial director of Lineas, Matthias Herrebosch -- is knowledge of customer needs as well as the supply chain flows to and from these regions. It was very requested - said Herrebosch - a service dedicated to support industries, including a growing need for have a greener transport alternative and a more a clear request to help reduce the delays caused by the congestion on the roads.'







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail