June 17, 2021
- Lineas' new Milan-Ghent intermodal service
- Scheduled five rotations per week
- Belgian private railway company Lineas inaugurates a
new rail link between Milano Segrate and Ghent which will be
made with five weekly rotations, a service that
will join the one between Milano Segrate and the other cities
ports of Antwerp and Zeebrugge and the Dutch port of
Mr Moerdijk.
- "The decision to link Ghent and Segrate- explained
the commercial director of Lineas, Matthias Herrebosch -- is
knowledge of customer needs as well as the
supply chain flows to and from these regions. It was very
requested - said Herrebosch - a service dedicated to
support industries, including a growing need for
have a greener transport alternative and a more
a clear request to help reduce the delays caused by the
congestion on the roads.'
