June 17, 2021
- Umberto Ruggerone is the new president of
Assologistics
- Vice Presidents are Pamela Calderoli, Riccardo Fuochi,
Andrea Gentile, Massimiliamo Montalti, Renzo Sartori and Marco Spinedi
- FNM Spa Group Executive, Malpensa's Sole Director
Intermodal and CEO of Malpensa Distripark,
Roger is 50 years old and graduated with honors in science
Economic. Specialized in real estate development methods, he
started his career in the interport sector. It has always been
very active in the associative field, Ruggerone was deputy
president of Assologistica since 2014 and is currently
consultant of the Logistics Group Transport and Economy of the Sea of
Confindustria, as well as President of the Innovation Commission
confetra's digital digital system.
- On the occasion of his appointment, highlighting the absolute
peculiarities of the present moment, Roger noted that
"logistics, a universe of activities, skills and
knowledge, has shown that he possesses the aptitude to face and
manage unforeseen events and emergencies. From here, he pointed out,
we need to start again. It must be made clear that our companies
represent the backbone, the frame, on which to make and
to travel a new, more
efficient, effective and sustainable. Companies investing in
innovation, create jobs and contribute every day to
make Italy more dynamic, competitive, livable. Companies
that bring suggestions and proposals and as such must be told,
side by side, protected: Assologistica - concluded Roger - has the
history, independence and skills necessary to carry out
this role of representative of the supply chain."
