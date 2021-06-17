



June 17, 2021

Vice Presidents are Pamela Calderoli, Riccardo Fuochi, Andrea Gentile, Massimiliamo Montalti, Renzo Sartori and Marco Spinedi

Umberto Ruggerone is the new president of Assologistica, the Italian Association of Logistics Companies, Warehouses General, Cold Stores, Port Terminal Operators, Interportual and Airport. Roger, who succeeds Andrea Gentile who has presided over Assologistics, in the management at the top of the association will be flanked by Vice Presidents Pamela Calderoli, Riccardo Fuochi, Andrea Gentile, Massimiliamo Montalti, Renzo Sartori and Marco Spinedi.

FNM Spa Group Executive, Malpensa's Sole Director Intermodal and CEO of Malpensa Distripark, Roger is 50 years old and graduated with honors in science Economic. Specialized in real estate development methods, he started his career in the interport sector. It has always been very active in the associative field, Ruggerone was deputy president of Assologistica since 2014 and is currently consultant of the Logistics Group Transport and Economy of the Sea of Confindustria, as well as President of the Innovation Commission confetra's digital digital system.

On the occasion of his appointment, highlighting the absolute peculiarities of the present moment, Roger noted that "logistics, a universe of activities, skills and knowledge, has shown that he possesses the aptitude to face and manage unforeseen events and emergencies. From here, he pointed out, we need to start again. It must be made clear that our companies represent the backbone, the frame, on which to make and to travel a new, more efficient, effective and sustainable. Companies investing in innovation, create jobs and contribute every day to make Italy more dynamic, competitive, livable. Companies that bring suggestions and proposals and as such must be told, side by side, protected: Assologistica - concluded Roger - has the history, independence and skills necessary to carry out this role of representative of the supply chain."







