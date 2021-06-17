



June 17, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Construction work begins on the cruise terminal in Royal Caribbean in Galveston Harbour

Entry into service is expected by the end of 2022

In the US port of Galveston, at Pier 10, more than a year late, the construction work on the construction of the new cruise terminal of the American group Royal Caribbean Cruises. With this aim in point, at the end of 2019 the cruise-crucieristic had signed an agreement with the Port of Galveston which agreement between the parties signed 12 months before the ( of the 6th December 2018 and 13 December 2019). However, the signature of the concession contract is has been delayed due to the closure of the cruises caused by mobility restrictions imposed last year by governments to contain the pandemic of Covid-19. The fear of the Port of Galveston was that Royal Caribbean, as a result of the heavy losses caused by the stoppage of operations, decided to abandon the project. Last March, however, the cruise group had confirmed its intention to realize the new cruise terminal ( of the 9 March 2021), a will that has now materialised with the start of the work.

With the accumulated delay, the entry into service of the new terminal is currently scheduled by the end of 2022, including if Royal Caribbean has until 2023 to complete the Work.









