June 17, 2021
- Construction work begins on the cruise terminal in
Royal Caribbean in Galveston Harbour
- Entry into service is expected by the end of
2022
- In the US port of Galveston, at Pier 10,
more than a year late, the construction work on the construction of the
new cruise terminal of the American group Royal Caribbean
Cruises. With this aim in point, at the end of 2019 the
cruise-crucieristic had signed an agreement with the Port of Galveston which
agreement between the parties signed 12 months before the
(
of the 6th
December 2018 and 13
December 2019). However, the signature of the concession contract is
has been delayed due to the closure of the
cruises caused by mobility restrictions
imposed last year by governments to contain the pandemic of
Covid-19. The fear of the Port of Galveston was that Royal Caribbean,
as a result of the heavy losses caused by the stoppage of operations,
decided to abandon the project. Last March, however,
the cruise group had confirmed its intention to realize
the new cruise terminal
(
of the 9
March 2021), a will that has now materialised
with the start of the work.
- With the accumulated delay, the entry into service of the new
terminal is currently scheduled by the end of 2022, including
if Royal Caribbean has until 2023 to complete the
Work.