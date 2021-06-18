|
June 18, 2021
- Mitsubishi HC Capital to buy CAI International to
$1.1 billion
- Japanese society will become the fourth
global container rental market operator
- Japanese financial firm Mitsubishi HC Capital
(MHC) will buy the American CAI International, one of the
world's leading container rental companies
intermodal services. The acquisition has been defined today as part of the
of a binding agreement under which Asian society
will buy cai paying $56.0 for each share
of the US company, for a total value of approximately 1.1
billions of dollars. The $56.0 represents an amount
46.8% higher than yesterday's closing price of the
shares of CAI on the New York Stock Exchange and 31.3% higher
compared to the average price of the last 60 days of the open market.
- Cai Chairman David Remington has announced that
the operation is the outcome of negotiations that have begun
autumn of 2019. The board of directors of the company
unanimously approved the transaction, which is
is expected to be completed at the end of the fourth quarter
this year or at the beginning of the first quarter of 2022.
- At the end of the first quarter of this year, the fleet of
container of CAI had a size of 1.77 million
teu, of which 1.71 million containers owned and 55 thousand
containers under management.
- Mitsubishi HC Capital entered the rental industry
containers in 2014 with the acquisition of the
Beacon Intermodal Leasing, which has a fleet of
about 1.8 million teu. The Japanese company has
specified that it has since been willing to increase the
presence in this market, sector - highlighted MHC -
which in ten years has seen an increase in the share of containers
rental within the entire world fleet of containers from
41% in 2009 to 51% in 2019, a share that continues to grow
appreciably. An increase that, among other things, has accelerated
with the significant growth of containerised maritime transport
caused by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. with
the acquisition of CAI the Japanese company will become
the world's fourth largest container rental market operator
by the size of the fleet behind the Triton, the
Textainer and not far from Florens.
