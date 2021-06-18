|
June 18, 2021
- Admiral Andrea Agostinelli has been appointed
President of the AdSP of the South Tyrrhenian and Ionian Seas
- The new body administers the ports of Gioia Tauro, Corigliano
Calabro, Crotone, Taureana di Palmi and Vibo Valentia
The Minister for Infrastructure and Mobility
Enrico Giovannini appointed Admiral Andrea
Agostinelli President of the Port System Authority of
South Tyrrhenian seas and Ionian Seas, the new body within which
the ports of Gioia Tauro, Corigliano Calabro,
Crotone, Taureana di Palmi and Vibo Valentia. Agostinelli is
at the head of the Port Authority of Gioia Tauro from 6
November 2015
- With the ministerial decree of appointment, which followed the
procedure that saw the agreement on the appointment of the
President of the Calabria Region, Antonino Spirlì, and the
subsequent authorization of the House Transport Committees and
senate, thus completing the port reform introduced by the
in 2016 with the establishment of the new body called
port system of the South Tyrrhenian and Ionian Seas that will have
therefore a wider constituency of competence than the
only port of Gioia Tauro.
