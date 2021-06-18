



June 18, 2021

Original news Admiral Andrea Agostinelli has been appointed President of the AdSP of the South Tyrrhenian and Ionian Seas

The new body administers the ports of Gioia Tauro, Corigliano Calabro, Crotone, Taureana di Palmi and Vibo Valentia

The Minister for Infrastructure and Mobility Enrico Giovannini appointed Admiral Andrea Agostinelli President of the Port System Authority of South Tyrrhenian seas and Ionian Seas, the new body within which the ports of Gioia Tauro, Corigliano Calabro, Crotone, Taureana di Palmi and Vibo Valentia. Agostinelli is at the head of the Port Authority of Gioia Tauro from 6 November 2015

With the ministerial decree of appointment, which followed the procedure that saw the agreement on the appointment of the President of the Calabria Region, Antonino Spirlì, and the subsequent authorization of the House Transport Committees and senate, thus completing the port reform introduced by the in 2016 with the establishment of the new body called port system of the South Tyrrhenian and Ionian Seas that will have therefore a wider constituency of competence than the only port of Gioia Tauro.







