New Rail Cargo Verona-Regensburg rail service
Make three weekly rotations that by the end of the year
they'll go up to six
Austria's Rail Cargo Group (RCG) has activated a new
intermodal connection between the Sommacampagna-Sona terminal
(Verona) and Bayernhafen in Regensburg via the Brenner Pass,
rail service built with three rotations per week that
are expected to rise to six by the end of this year. the
link was started on 6 June initially in
service of the Austrian and German companies Reicheneder
Transport.