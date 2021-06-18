ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
June 18, 2021

New Rail Cargo Verona-Regensburg rail service Group, 19

Make three weekly rotations that by the end of the year they'll go up to six

Austria's Rail Cargo Group (RCG) has activated a new intermodal connection between the Sommacampagna-Sona terminal (Verona) and Bayernhafen in Regensburg via the Brenner Pass, rail service built with three rotations per week that are expected to rise to six by the end of this year. the link was started on 6 June initially in service of the Austrian and German companies Reicheneder Transport.



