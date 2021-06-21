The discussion of the case on the blockade has been postponed until 4 July
suez channel caused by the ever given aeach
Deferral was requested by both parties
Yesterday the Commercial Court in Ismailiya decided to postpone
to next July 4th the discussion of the lawsuit filed
by the Suez Canal Authority against the owner of ever
Given, the container container that ran aground at the end of March
in the Egyptian canal blocking your naval traffic for six days.
The referral was requested by suez canal's lawyer
authority but also by the representatives of the owner of the vessel (the
Shoei Kisen Kaisha) and those of its insurers (the
UK P&I Club) and was granted with the aim of
to allow the parties to reach an amicable agreement on the
value of compensation. Both sides specified
that progress was made during the negotiations
reaching agreements on several points.