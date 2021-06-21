



June 21, 2021

Original news The discussion of the case on the blockade has been postponed until 4 July suez channel caused by the ever given aeach

Deferral was requested by both parties

Yesterday the Commercial Court in Ismailiya decided to postpone to next July 4th the discussion of the lawsuit filed by the Suez Canal Authority against the owner of ever Given, the container container that ran aground at the end of March in the Egyptian canal blocking your naval traffic for six days. The referral was requested by suez canal's lawyer authority but also by the representatives of the owner of the vessel (the Shoei Kisen Kaisha) and those of its insurers (the UK P&I Club) and was granted with the aim of to allow the parties to reach an amicable agreement on the value of compensation. Both sides specified that progress was made during the negotiations reaching agreements on several points.









