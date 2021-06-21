



June 21, 2021

Extended agreement until 2023

The Israeli shipping company ZIM and the Chinese Alibaba e-commerce announced the extension until 2023 of the agreement they signed last year under which the customers of the Asian company can acquire transport services operated by ZIM using a special interface rendered by zim available on Alibaba's platform ( of the 19th October 2020). The agreement, initially aimed at the acquisition of maritime services by the sellers present on the platform of the Chinese company, has been expanded to including buyers. On Alibaba's part, cooperation with ZIM is aimed at offering its customers an alternative more convenient than air transport.

"Since we launched it, " remarked the chairman and CEO of ZIM, Eli Glickman - the initial collaboration with Alibaba.com has proved to be be a very successful partnership and mutually advantageous.'









