|
|
June 21, 2021
|
|
- ZIM and Alibaba extend their partnership for two more
years
-
- Extended agreement until 2023
-
- The Israeli shipping company ZIM and the Chinese
Alibaba e-commerce announced the extension until 2023
of the agreement they signed last year under which the
customers of the Asian company can acquire transport services
operated by ZIM using a special interface rendered by zim
available on Alibaba's platform
(
of the 19th
October 2020). The agreement, initially aimed at the acquisition of
maritime services by the sellers present on the
platform of the Chinese company, has been expanded to
including buyers. On Alibaba's part, cooperation
with ZIM is aimed at offering its customers an alternative
more convenient than air transport.
-
- "Since we launched it, " remarked the
chairman and CEO of ZIM, Eli Glickman - the
initial collaboration with Alibaba.com has proved to be
be a very successful partnership and mutually
advantageous.'
|
|