



June 21, 2021

It will last four years

Today the Management Committee of the System Authority Port of the Tyrrhenian Sea Northern Center has deliberated unanimously assign the temporary cruise terminal at quay 25 south of the port of Civitavecchia again in concession to Roma Cruise Terminal (RCT), for a maximum period of four years within which the RCT itself has committed to building the second cruise maritime station on the antemural, with the translation of the current terminal "Craving." With the resolution, the situation that has arisen in recent months with the seizure by the judicial authority of the terminal temporary platform 25 south as the area and structure from the 31 December last year they were in fact occupied "sine titulo" from the RCT.

With the measure - explained the President of the AdSP, Pino Musolino - "we have healed a situation within the established time regrettable that we inherited and that had been going on for some time, through a solution that balances the pre-e pre-e favour of correct destination and use of public goods, with those of operators and investors, especially at this time of deep crisis due to the pandemic and the restart of traffic cruise- crucieristic, which was the one most damaged from Covid».

In addition, the Committee approved, again by unanimous vote, the annual report of the Port Authority for the year 2020, the renegotiation of mortgages and the suspension of the payment of the instalments for 2021, the refusal to issue the concession for a point of first medical intervention intended to travellers, cruise passengers and port workers in the northern area of the port of call. As for the port of Gaeta, it was approved the Regulation of services for the management of maintenance of the common parts of the new fish market.







