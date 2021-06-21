|
|
|
|
June 21, 2021
|
|
- Cruise terminal concession approved to RCT
temporary at quay 25 south of Civitavecchia
-
- It will last four years
-
- Today the Management Committee of the System Authority
Port of the Tyrrhenian Sea Northern Center has deliberated
unanimously assign the temporary cruise terminal
at quay 25 south of the port of Civitavecchia again in
concession to Roma Cruise Terminal (RCT), for a maximum period of
four years within which the RCT itself has
committed to building the second cruise maritime station
on the antemural, with the translation of the current terminal
"Craving." With the resolution, the
situation that has arisen in recent months with the
seizure by the judicial authority of the terminal
temporary platform 25 south as the area and structure from the
31 December last year they were in fact occupied "sine titulo"
from the RCT.
-
- With the measure - explained the President of the AdSP, Pino
Musolino - "we have healed a situation within the established time
regrettable that we inherited and that had been going on for some time,
through a solution that balances the pre-e pre-e favour of
correct destination and use of public goods, with those
of operators and investors, especially at this time of
deep crisis due to the pandemic and the restart of traffic
cruise- crucieristic, which was the one most damaged
from Covid».
-
- In addition, the Committee approved, again by unanimous vote, the
annual report of the Port Authority for the year 2020, the
renegotiation of mortgages and the suspension of the payment of the
instalments for 2021, the refusal to issue the
concession for a point of first medical intervention intended to
travellers, cruise passengers and port workers in the northern area of the
port of call. As for the port of Gaeta, it was
approved the Regulation of services for the management of
maintenance of the common parts of the new fish market.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail