June 22, 2021
- Hapag-Lloyd orders DSME six more container containers from over
23,500 teu
- The value of the order is about one billion
Dollars
- The German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd has ordered the
South Korean naval engineering company Daewoo Shipbuilding &
Marine Engineering Co. (DSME) the construction of six container carriers
capacity of more than 23,500 teu, committed by the
value of about 1.1 billion won (one billion dollars) that
adds to that of the same consistency issued by the company
against DSME at the end of last year
December 2020). The six additional ships will be taken over
by the end of 2024.
- Hapag-Lloyd has announced that its further investment
will be financed through a syndicated loan of the amount
852 million years with a maturity of 12 years. In addition, the company
specified that the six new accounting carriers will be entered
routes between Europe and the Far East as part of the consortium
THE Alliance sees Hapag-Lloyd alongside HMM companies,
Ocean Network Express (ONE) and Yang Ming Line.
