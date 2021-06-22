



June 22, 2021

The value of the order is about one billion Dollars

The German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd has ordered the South Korean naval engineering company Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (DSME) the construction of six container carriers capacity of more than 23,500 teu, committed by the value of about 1.1 billion won (one billion dollars) that adds to that of the same consistency issued by the company against DSME at the end of last year ( of the 23rd December 2020). The six additional ships will be taken over by the end of 2024.

Hapag-Lloyd has announced that its further investment will be financed through a syndicated loan of the amount 852 million years with a maturity of 12 years. In addition, the company specified that the six new accounting carriers will be entered routes between Europe and the Far East as part of the consortium THE Alliance sees Hapag-Lloyd alongside HMM companies, Ocean Network Express (ONE) and Yang Ming Line.







