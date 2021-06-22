



June 22, 2021

Original news The European Commission has authorized the extension of the duration of a support programme for the maritime transport of the Germany

The scheme will be extended to include registered vessels in other EU/EEA naval registers

The European Commission has approved a support programme for transport of Germany, a plan of which Brussels already in 2016 had authorised the extension of the duration, based on the which shipping companies can benefit from a reduction of social security contributions for seafarers who employ on board of their merchant ships. The new approval of the programme it also incorporates the changes made to the support system, from the extension of the scheme until 31 May 2027. In addition, it is a significant increase in the funds allocated for this programme that will rise to around 70 million euros per year compared to to the previous 25 million. Finally, the extension of the scheme, hitherto limited only to ships flying the German flag, for example include all ships flying the flags of a State of Space European Economic Area provided that they are entered in a register german naval vessel. The authorization for this enlargement has been granted as a result of the commitment made by the germans to further broaden the scope of the benefits by extending it also to ships registered in other registers eu/EEA naval vessels.







