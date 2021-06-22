|
June 22, 2021
- The European Commission has authorized the extension of the
duration of a support programme for the maritime transport of the
Germany
-
- The scheme will be extended to include registered vessels
in other EU/EEA naval registers
-
- The European Commission has approved a support programme for
transport of Germany, a plan of which Brussels already
in 2016 had authorised the extension of the duration, based on the
which shipping companies can benefit from a
reduction of social security contributions for seafarers who employ on board
of their merchant ships. The new approval of the programme
it also incorporates the changes made to the support system,
from the extension of the scheme until 31 May 2027. In addition, it is
a significant increase in the funds allocated for this
programme that will rise to around 70 million euros per year compared to
to the previous 25 million. Finally, the extension of the
scheme, hitherto limited only to ships flying the German flag, for example
include all ships flying the flags of a State of Space
European Economic Area provided that they are entered in a register
german naval vessel. The authorization for this enlargement has been
granted as a result of the commitment made by the
germans to further broaden the scope of the
benefits by extending it also to ships registered in other registers
eu/EEA naval vessels.
