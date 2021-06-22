|
June 22, 2021
- The Austrian intermodal terminal in Graz has arrived
from China the first train with non-food products
- The convoy left on April 30
- Yesterday at cargo center Graz (CCG), the intermodal terminal
at the intersection of the Pyhrn transalpine axis and the
the trans-European Baltic-Adriatic axis, the first
train block from China with a cargo consisting of 41 containers to be
40' containing non-food products to be used by a
leading European retailer. The journey started from China
last April 30th. The link is inserted in the
intensification of services with china of society
Rail Cargo Group (RCG), which has entered the
officially in the Chinese market in 2017, a plan that in 2020
allowed the company to reach a new record on this
traffic manager with over 700 trains moveded and about
70,000 teu transported.