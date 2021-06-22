



June 22, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news The Austrian intermodal terminal in Graz has arrived from China the first train with non-food products

The convoy left on April 30

Yesterday at cargo center Graz (CCG), the intermodal terminal at the intersection of the Pyhrn transalpine axis and the the trans-European Baltic-Adriatic axis, the first train block from China with a cargo consisting of 41 containers to be 40' containing non-food products to be used by a leading European retailer. The journey started from China last April 30th. The link is inserted in the intensification of services with china of society Rail Cargo Group (RCG), which has entered the officially in the Chinese market in 2017, a plan that in 2020 allowed the company to reach a new record on this traffic manager with over 700 trains moveded and about 70,000 teu transported.









