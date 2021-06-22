



June 22, 2021

The Formula of Assarmatori for continuity territorial with Sardinia

Public subsidy only for non-profitable routes

"Moving freely throughout the national territory is a fundamental constitutional right, and the rules on continuity sardinia are not only very important to protect the this right; it is essential that they are, above all, effective.' This was underlined today by the Secretary-General of Assarmatori, Alberto Rossi, during the hearing at the IX Committee on Transport, Posts and Telecommunications of the Chamber, on two legislative proposals (C. 535 Romina Mura and C. 1525 Marino) in territorial continuity with Sardinia currently under discussion.

According to Rossi, both texts, which deal with a really refer to a situation that is already been overcome by the evolution of the discipline and the dynamics of the market. It is no longer in question, indeed -- he clarified the Secretary General of Assarmatori - a convention unique for all Sardinian routes, as in the past, but different calls and only for routes where weakness and unprofitableness market makes a public subsidy that compensation to the shipowner called upon to incur extra costs.

"In this regard," rossi said, "the analysis of the poor economic sustainability conditions of the market can be impromptu and that is limited to a single point of observation but must result from an in-depth examination of the potential for demand and structural availability of offered at different times of the year. On the other hand, the period of validity of the Convention must be sufficiently long to allow adequate service planning and also a any remodulation of the same, allowing companies to act according to the trend of supply and demand for transport. Always with a view to optimizing costs - it has continued - it is important that the rules allow the replacement of ships in service with others that have all the requirements, but whose capacity can adapt to the better to the demand for transport that is generated over different periods of the year.'

