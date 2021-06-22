|
June 22, 2021
- The Formula of Assarmatori for continuity
territorial with Sardinia
- Public subsidy only for non-profitable routes
- "Moving freely throughout the national territory is
a fundamental constitutional right, and the rules on continuity
sardinia are not only very important to protect the
this right; it is essential that they are, above all,
effective.' This was underlined today by the Secretary-General of
Assarmatori, Alberto Rossi, during the hearing at the IX
Committee on Transport, Posts and Telecommunications of the Chamber, on
two legislative proposals (C. 535 Romina Mura and C. 1525 Marino) in
territorial continuity with Sardinia
currently under discussion.
- According to Rossi, both texts, which deal with a really
refer to a situation that is already
been overcome by the evolution of the discipline and the dynamics
of the market. It is no longer in question, indeed -- he
clarified the Secretary General of Assarmatori - a convention
unique for all Sardinian routes, as in the past, but different calls and
only for routes where weakness and unprofitableness
market makes a public subsidy that
compensation to the shipowner called upon to incur extra costs.
- "In this regard," rossi said, "the analysis of the
poor economic sustainability conditions of the market
can be impromptu and that is limited to a single
point of observation but must result from an in-depth examination of the
potential for demand and structural availability of
offered at different times of the year. On the other hand, the period of
validity of the Convention must be sufficiently long
to allow adequate service planning and also a
any remodulation of the same, allowing companies to
act according to the trend of supply and demand for
transport. Always with a view to optimizing costs - it has
continued - it is important that the rules allow the
replacement of ships in service with others that have all the
requirements, but whose capacity can adapt to the
better to the demand for transport that is generated over different periods
of the year.'
- Finally, according to Rossi, it would be appropriate to
remove the rules that would prevent any change in the
of the concessionaire company, this is clearly
contrary to the freedom of enterprise and the general rules
related to this area of activity.
