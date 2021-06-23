|
June 23, 2021
- Norway's MPC Container Ships buys compatriot Songa
Container AS
- The acquisition, worth $210 million, includes
11 container container
- The Norwegian MPC Container Ships (MPCC), a company
april 2017 to invest in the ship segment
accounting carriers, signed an agreement to buy the compatriot
Songa Container AS for $210.25 million. The Fleet of the
Songa consists of 11 container containers of the
average of 2,250 teu and the average age of 11.9 years
add three ships, the Songa Haydn,the City of Hong Kong
and FS Ipanema,which will be sold by Songa before the
completing the transaction with MPC Container Ships . with
acquisition, the size of the MPCC fleet will increase
75 carrier carriers for an overall load capacity
equal to 158,000 teu.
- Nine of songa's ships to be acquired by MPCC are
with an "Ice Class" annotation that makes them
particularly suitable for use in traffic in the
Baltic region.
- Songa closed the first quarter of this year with revenue
base time charter of $14.8 million, an increase in
35.3% over the same period of 2020, and with operating profit and
net profit of 21.4 million and 19.1 million respectively
against both negative results of -2.9
million and -740,000 dollars in the first three months of last year.
