



June 23, 2021

The acquisition, worth $210 million, includes 11 container container

The Norwegian MPC Container Ships (MPCC), a company april 2017 to invest in the ship segment accounting carriers, signed an agreement to buy the compatriot Songa Container AS for $210.25 million. The Fleet of the Songa consists of 11 container containers of the average of 2,250 teu and the average age of 11.9 years add three ships, the Songa Haydn,the City of Hong Kong and FS Ipanema,which will be sold by Songa before the completing the transaction with MPC Container Ships . with acquisition, the size of the MPCC fleet will increase 75 carrier carriers for an overall load capacity equal to 158,000 teu.

Nine of songa's ships to be acquired by MPCC are with an "Ice Class" annotation that makes them particularly suitable for use in traffic in the Baltic region.

Songa closed the first quarter of this year with revenue base time charter of $14.8 million, an increase in 35.3% over the same period of 2020, and with operating profit and net profit of 21.4 million and 19.1 million respectively against both negative results of -2.9 million and -740,000 dollars in the first three months of last year.







