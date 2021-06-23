|
June 23, 2021
- International tender for the management and development of the
multipurpose terminal of the Angolan port of Lobito
- The deadline for the submission of tenders is 16
August 2021
- The Government of Angola has launched an international competition for the
concession of the multipurpose terminal of the port of Lobito intended for
container freight and general goods. Yes
provides that the port infrastructure may have a
annual containerised traffic capacity of 250,000 teu
and the aim of the tender procedure is to identify a
operator who intends to manage, develop and invest
in the expansion of the terminal as part of a contract of the
duration of 20 years. The deadline for the submission of tenders is
August 16, 2021.
- Among the requirements required of companies interested in participating
to the race, these must have a share capital of at least 25
million dollars, present an average year turnover in the last
three-year period of $100 million and present a value of
net assets of at least $100 million. In addition, these
companies must own in the last three years, directly or
through subsidiaries, a stake not lower than
25% in at least three port terminal concessions, and in at least
participation of not less than 50%, with a participation of not less than 50%, with a
average annual traffic moveded in the last three years equal to
at least 250,000 teu. In the case of associations of undertakings, such
requirements must be met by at least one of the companies
associates who have a stake in the association equal to
at least 25%.
