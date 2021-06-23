



June 23, 2021

Original news International tender for the management and development of the multipurpose terminal of the Angolan port of Lobito

The deadline for the submission of tenders is 16 August 2021

The Government of Angola has launched an international competition for the concession of the multipurpose terminal of the port of Lobito intended for container freight and general goods. Yes provides that the port infrastructure may have a annual containerised traffic capacity of 250,000 teu and the aim of the tender procedure is to identify a operator who intends to manage, develop and invest in the expansion of the terminal as part of a contract of the duration of 20 years. The deadline for the submission of tenders is August 16, 2021.

Among the requirements required of companies interested in participating to the race, these must have a share capital of at least 25 million dollars, present an average year turnover in the last three-year period of $100 million and present a value of net assets of at least $100 million. In addition, these companies must own in the last three years, directly or through subsidiaries, a stake not lower than 25% in at least three port terminal concessions, and in at least participation of not less than 50%, with a participation of not less than 50%, with a average annual traffic moveded in the last three years equal to at least 250,000 teu. In the case of associations of undertakings, such requirements must be met by at least one of the companies associates who have a stake in the association equal to at least 25%.









