



June 23, 2021

Original news Agreement reached in principle on block compensation suez channel caused by the ever given aeach

Suez Canal Authority, Shoei and its insurers are working on the definition of the final understanding

British insurance company UK P&I Club has made known today that the parties involved in the lawsuit filed by Suez Canal Authority v. Japan's Shoei Kisen Kaisha, the company owner of the Ever Given container container ship that by the end of March she had run aground in the Suez Canal interrupting you naval traffic for six days, they reached an agreement of maxim. UK P&I Club specified that together with the owner and to the ship's other insurers is now working with the Authority suez canal to define a final agreement in the most short time possible.

