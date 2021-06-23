|
June 23, 2021
- Agreement reached in principle on block compensation
suez channel caused by the ever given aeach
- Suez Canal Authority, Shoei and its insurers are
working on the definition of the final understanding
- British insurance company UK P&I Club has made
known today that the parties involved in the lawsuit filed by Suez
Canal Authority v. Japan's Shoei Kisen Kaisha, the company
owner of the Ever Given container container ship that
by the end of March she had run aground in the Suez Canal interrupting you
naval traffic for six days, they reached an agreement of
maxim. UK P&I Club specified that together with the owner and
to the ship's other insurers is now working with the Authority
suez canal to define a final agreement in the most
short time possible.
- The British insurance company did not disclose
information on the amount of compensation agreed for
resolve the case out of court.
