June 23, 2021
- In Koper, the container extension was inaugurated
terminal
- At the end of the project, the traffic capacity
will rise to 1.5 million teu
- Today in the port of Koper the extension of
100 linear meters of Pier I, a work that has been realized
as part of a project that also includes the implementation of
almost 25,000 square meters of storage areas for containers
taken from the sea which, according to forecasts, will be brought to
end in the first quarter of 2022. At the end of the project,
which involves an investment of 45.6 million euros financed in
through the European NAPA4CORE project, the capacity of the
annual container terminal traffic will rise to 1.5 million
of teu.
- The upgrade of the terminal container also includes
the installation of two new super post-Panamax quay cranes that
will join the two lifting vehicles of the same type already
and that will be taken over at the end of next year.
In addition, after 2022, a
new terminal area north of Pier I which will be
also intended for container traffic.
