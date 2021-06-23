



June 23, 2021

Original news In Koper, the container extension was inaugurated terminal

At the end of the project, the traffic capacity will rise to 1.5 million teu

Today in the port of Koper the extension of 100 linear meters of Pier I, a work that has been realized as part of a project that also includes the implementation of almost 25,000 square meters of storage areas for containers taken from the sea which, according to forecasts, will be brought to end in the first quarter of 2022. At the end of the project, which involves an investment of 45.6 million euros financed in through the European NAPA4CORE project, the capacity of the annual container terminal traffic will rise to 1.5 million of teu.

The upgrade of the terminal container also includes the installation of two new super post-Panamax quay cranes that will join the two lifting vehicles of the same type already and that will be taken over at the end of next year. In addition, after 2022, a new terminal area north of Pier I which will be also intended for container traffic.







