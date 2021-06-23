|
- Seaspan orders two new 12,000 teu container containers
- They will be taken over in the fourth quarter of 2022
- Seaspan Corporation has announced that it has ordered the
construction of two 12,000 teu container containers that will be taken in
delivery during the last quarter of next year. As of 31
last March the company's fleet of container ships
consisted of 129 units for a load capacity
total of almost 1.1 million teu. In addition, including the
order announced today, Seaspan is in the process of ordering another 39
container containers that will increase the capacity of the fleet to
almost 1.7 million teu.