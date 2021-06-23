



June 23, 2021

Original news Seaspan orders two new 12,000 teu container containers

They will be taken over in the fourth quarter of 2022

Seaspan Corporation has announced that it has ordered the construction of two 12,000 teu container containers that will be taken in delivery during the last quarter of next year. As of 31 last March the company's fleet of container ships consisted of 129 units for a load capacity total of almost 1.1 million teu. In addition, including the order announced today, Seaspan is in the process of ordering another 39 container containers that will increase the capacity of the fleet to almost 1.7 million teu.









