



June 23, 2021

Original news In the first quarter of this year, price growth of transport services in France

Maritime transport has increased rapidly by +16.1%

In the first quarter of this year, the prices of transport and storage of goods in France increased in all sectors, with those related to maritime transport increased, with the number of +16.1% compared to the previous quarterly period followed by the (+11.9%), rail transport (+1.7%) and from road (+0.8%). In the first three months of 2021, moreover - insee, the National Institute of Statistics and French and economic studies - in the logistics segment prices are increased both in relation to the storage of goods, which has showed a cyclical change of +0.2%, both relatively handling of goods (+0.7%).









