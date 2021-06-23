|
June 23, 2021
- In the first quarter of this year, price growth of
transport services in France
- Maritime transport has increased rapidly
by +16.1%
- In the first quarter of this year, the prices of
transport and storage of goods in France increased in
all sectors, with those related to maritime transport
increased, with the number of
+16.1% compared to the previous quarterly period followed by the
(+11.9%), rail transport (+1.7%) and from
road (+0.8%). In the first three months of 2021, moreover -
insee, the National Institute of Statistics and French and
economic studies - in the logistics segment prices are
increased both in relation to the storage of goods, which has
showed a cyclical change of +0.2%, both relatively
handling of goods (+0.7%).