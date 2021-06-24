|
- Stena Germanica is the first ro-pax ship to
travel using methanol
-
- This is methanol from combustible gases
residuals of the steel process
-
- Swedish shipping company Stena Line has announced the
conversion of the Stena Germanica ferry to the use of the
methanol as fuel for its propulsion, making it the
the first ro-pax ship in the world to use this fuel, which is
methanol from residual combustible gases from the process
iron and steel. This week stena Germanica has
your first zero-carbon trip sailing
from Sweden to Germany on the Gothenburg-Kiel route with the use of
methanol.
-
- 'This collaboration between the steel and steel sectors
maritime union - highlighted Erik Lewenhaupt, responsible for the
Sustainability of the Stena Line Group - it is the first of the
and shows that, working together, companies of different
extraction can greatly improve their impact on the
climate.'
