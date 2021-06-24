



June 24, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Stena Germanica is the first ro-pax ship to travel using methanol

This is methanol from combustible gases residuals of the steel process

Swedish shipping company Stena Line has announced the conversion of the Stena Germanica ferry to the use of the methanol as fuel for its propulsion, making it the the first ro-pax ship in the world to use this fuel, which is methanol from residual combustible gases from the process iron and steel. This week stena Germanica has your first zero-carbon trip sailing from Sweden to Germany on the Gothenburg-Kiel route with the use of methanol.

'This collaboration between the steel and steel sectors maritime union - highlighted Erik Lewenhaupt, responsible for the Sustainability of the Stena Line Group - it is the first of the and shows that, working together, companies of different extraction can greatly improve their impact on the climate.'









