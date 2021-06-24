|
June 24, 2021
- Tests on the use of
self-driving trucks in terminal areas
-
- Success of the tests conducted at the Container Terminal
Altenwerder della HHLA
-
- At the end of May in the CTA terminal container of the HHLA group in
port of Hamburg were successfully carried out the first tests of
use of self-driving trucks that took place as part of the
of the Hamburg TruckPilot project promoted by the partnership between
hamburg and the Volkswagen Group. the
tests were carried out with a truck of the Spedition Weets with
on board a 40-foot container. At the entrance to the port terminal
the driver of the heavy vehicle moved to the seat of the
passenger leaving the vehicle driving to a MAN driver
Truck & Bus that monitored the autonomous driving phase of the
truck ready to take the wheel in case of need. However, this
was not necessary as all phases of the movement
of the vehicle inside the terminal, including those necessary for
allow the container to be unloaded, have been successfully implemented
in stand-alone mode.
