



June 24, 2021

Success of the tests conducted at the Container Terminal Altenwerder della HHLA

At the end of May in the CTA terminal container of the HHLA group in port of Hamburg were successfully carried out the first tests of use of self-driving trucks that took place as part of the of the Hamburg TruckPilot project promoted by the partnership between hamburg and the Volkswagen Group. the tests were carried out with a truck of the Spedition Weets with on board a 40-foot container. At the entrance to the port terminal the driver of the heavy vehicle moved to the seat of the passenger leaving the vehicle driving to a MAN driver Truck & Bus that monitored the autonomous driving phase of the truck ready to take the wheel in case of need. However, this was not necessary as all phases of the movement of the vehicle inside the terminal, including those necessary for allow the container to be unloaded, have been successfully implemented in stand-alone mode.









