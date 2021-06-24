|
|
|
|
June 24, 2021
|
|
- In Monfalcone the coin ceremony of the second ship of the class
MSC Cruises" Seaside Evo
-
- Fincantieri will deliver the "MSC Seascape"
in autumn 2022
-
- Today, fincantieri's Monfalcone shipyard has
the coin ceremony of the second ship of the
"Seaside Evo" class for MSC Cruises, units
who will be the new flagship of the fleet and who -- made
known the company - will be baptized as MSC
Seascape. Ships of this class, 339 meters long
and width of 41 meters, have a gross tonnage of almost 170 thousand
Tons. MSC Seascape will enter service in
November 2022 and will be able to accommodate 5,877 passengers.
-
- "MSCSeascape- recalled Pierfrancesco Vago,
executive chairman of MSC Cruises - is the fifth ship to
we build with Fincantieri, out of a total of eight ships ordered
so far to the Italian shipyard for the entire cruise division of the
msc group, including four in the luxury segment launched on
with the new brand Explora Journeys, which generate
a very important impact on the entire Italian economy. When you
will join our fleet - pointed out Vago - MSC
Seascape will have a significant economic impact on all
ports and destinations it will reach, strengthening the
tourism and supporting the recovery of local communities.
In addition, MSC Seascape represents the will to
continue to invest in this construction site and in the region and
confirms our long-term vision to achieve
zero-impact cruise operations. Like any new ship that
we build, we are equipping MSC Seascape with some of the most
technologies and environmental solutions, including the reduction of
emissions and the latest generation systems for the treatment of
waste water.'
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail