



June 24, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news In Monfalcone the coin ceremony of the second ship of the class MSC Cruises" Seaside Evo

Fincantieri will deliver the "MSC Seascape" in autumn 2022

Today, fincantieri's Monfalcone shipyard has the coin ceremony of the second ship of the "Seaside Evo" class for MSC Cruises, units who will be the new flagship of the fleet and who -- made known the company - will be baptized as MSC Seascape. Ships of this class, 339 meters long and width of 41 meters, have a gross tonnage of almost 170 thousand Tons. MSC Seascape will enter service in November 2022 and will be able to accommodate 5,877 passengers.

"MSCSeascape- recalled Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman of MSC Cruises - is the fifth ship to we build with Fincantieri, out of a total of eight ships ordered so far to the Italian shipyard for the entire cruise division of the msc group, including four in the luxury segment launched on with the new brand Explora Journeys, which generate a very important impact on the entire Italian economy. When you will join our fleet - pointed out Vago - MSC Seascape will have a significant economic impact on all ports and destinations it will reach, strengthening the tourism and supporting the recovery of local communities. In addition, MSC Seascape represents the will to continue to invest in this construction site and in the region and confirms our long-term vision to achieve zero-impact cruise operations. Like any new ship that we build, we are equipping MSC Seascape with some of the most technologies and environmental solutions, including the reduction of emissions and the latest generation systems for the treatment of waste water.'









