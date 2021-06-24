|
June 24, 2021
- In the March-May quarter, the net loss accumulated by
Carnival Corporation was nearly $2.1 billion
-
- There has been an acceleration in bookings for
upcoming cruises
-
- In the second quarter of fiscal 2021, a period that was
ended last May 31st, the US cruise group
Carnival Corporation posted a net loss of -2.07
billion dollars compared to a net loss of -4.37 billion
dollars in the corresponding period of the fiscal year
previous.
-
- Commenting on these results, the Chairman and Administrator
Carnival delegate Arnold Donald specified that the group
is working hard to get the entire fleet back into business
by next spring after the interruption of operations
caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. "So far," he said, "
we announced that 42 ships, representing more than half
of our capacity, should return to serve our
guests by the end of the fiscal year." Carnival has announced
to have completed the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 with
cash equivalent to $9.3 billion,
liquidity that the company considers sufficient to allow the
restart of all its activities
cruises expected by spring 2022.
-
- Carnival also highlighted the ongoing acceleration of the volume
bookings for upcoming cruises. The group pointed out that
the volume of bookings totaled in the second quarter
2021 is +45% higher than in 2021 compared to
the previous quarter and that, as of 31 May 2021, the
bookings for 2022 cruises are higher than
those of 2019 when the activity had been particularly
Intense.
