



June 24, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news In the March-May quarter, the net loss accumulated by Carnival Corporation was nearly $2.1 billion

There has been an acceleration in bookings for upcoming cruises

In the second quarter of fiscal 2021, a period that was ended last May 31st, the US cruise group Carnival Corporation posted a net loss of -2.07 billion dollars compared to a net loss of -4.37 billion dollars in the corresponding period of the fiscal year previous.

Commenting on these results, the Chairman and Administrator Carnival delegate Arnold Donald specified that the group is working hard to get the entire fleet back into business by next spring after the interruption of operations caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. "So far," he said, " we announced that 42 ships, representing more than half of our capacity, should return to serve our guests by the end of the fiscal year." Carnival has announced to have completed the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 with cash equivalent to $9.3 billion, liquidity that the company considers sufficient to allow the restart of all its activities cruises expected by spring 2022.

Carnival also highlighted the ongoing acceleration of the volume bookings for upcoming cruises. The group pointed out that the volume of bookings totaled in the second quarter 2021 is +45% higher than in 2021 compared to the previous quarter and that, as of 31 May 2021, the bookings for 2022 cruises are higher than those of 2019 when the activity had been particularly Intense.









Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail