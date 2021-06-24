



June 24, 2021

Original news The AdSP of the North Tyrrhenian Sea presented the training aimed at port workers in Livorno and Piombino

For 2021, the institution will fund 500,000 euros for the achieving the predefined training objectives

The Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Sea Northern is the first port authority in Italy to have equipped with the operational intervention plan for port work vocational training, a tool introduced by the Legislative Decree No. 232 of 2017 among the supplementary provisions port legislation and redevelopment legislation, retraining or relocation of staff to other tasks always in the port. The plan was presented today at a conference that the AdSP organized in Livorno.

The plan, to be implemented in the three-year period 2021-2023, is aimed at identifying and planning operational interventions of training, retraining, retraining and relocation to for the benefit of the staff of the undertakings referred to in Articles 16, 17 and 18 law 84/94 authorized to carry out operations and services ports of the AdSP. With reference to 2021, the AdSP will provide 500,000 euros for the realization of the predefined training objectives. Each company will have a total annual budget for management expenses is available training project of 3,600 euros. It will also be a maximum amount of 188 euros per employee serving in the December 31, 2020. The expenditure ceiling may be achieved by training all or part of the staff as long as the training activities are in line with the axes recalled in the plan and identified as useful for the growth of skills in the ports of Livorno and Piombino and the cost of the same is authorized in advance and qualitatively sustainable. the amounts will be paid to cover direct costs up to a ceiling of 75% of the total amount of the project/courses submitted by each authorised undertaking.







