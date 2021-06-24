|
June 24, 2021
- The AdSP of the North Tyrrhenian Sea presented the
training aimed at port workers in Livorno and Piombino
- For 2021, the institution will fund 500,000 euros for the
achieving the predefined training objectives
- The Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Sea
Northern is the first port authority in Italy to have
equipped with the operational intervention plan for port work
vocational training, a tool introduced by the
Legislative Decree No. 232 of 2017 among the supplementary provisions
port legislation and redevelopment legislation,
retraining or relocation of staff to other tasks
always in the port. The plan was presented today
at a conference that the AdSP organized in Livorno.
- The plan, to be implemented in the three-year period 2021-2023, is
aimed at identifying and planning operational interventions of
training, retraining, retraining and relocation to
for the benefit of the staff of the undertakings referred to in Articles 16, 17 and 18
law 84/94 authorized to carry out operations and services
ports of the AdSP. With reference to 2021,
the AdSP will provide 500,000 euros for the realization of the
predefined training objectives. Each company will have
a total annual budget for management expenses is available
training project of 3,600 euros. It will also be
a maximum amount of 188 euros per employee serving in the
December 31, 2020. The expenditure ceiling may be
achieved by training all or part of the staff as long as the
training activities are in line with the axes recalled in the
plan and identified as useful for the growth of skills
in the ports of Livorno and Piombino and the cost of the same is
authorized in advance and qualitatively sustainable. the
amounts will be paid to cover direct costs up to
a ceiling of 75% of the total amount of the project/courses
submitted by each authorised undertaking.
