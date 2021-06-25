|
June 25, 2021
- Seaspan agrees with COSCO the extension of the
rental of 17 container containers
- They have a carrying capacity of 117,700 teu
- Seaspan Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary
Atlas Corp. of Hong Kong, has agreed to renew the
rental contracts of 17 accounting carriers that are part of the
fleet of the Chinese shipping company COSCO Shipping Lines.
These are ships that have a carrying capacity
total of 117,700 teu. Previously,
rental of these ships were expiring in 2021 in relation to
two container carriers, in 2022 for 13 ships and in 2023 for two units.
The expiry of all these contracts has now been postponed by
three years from the end of the current rental period.