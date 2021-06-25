



June 25, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Seaspan agrees with COSCO the extension of the rental of 17 container containers

They have a carrying capacity of 117,700 teu

Seaspan Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary Atlas Corp. of Hong Kong, has agreed to renew the rental contracts of 17 accounting carriers that are part of the fleet of the Chinese shipping company COSCO Shipping Lines. These are ships that have a carrying capacity total of 117,700 teu. Previously, rental of these ships were expiring in 2021 in relation to two container carriers, in 2022 for 13 ships and in 2023 for two units. The expiry of all these contracts has now been postponed by three years from the end of the current rental period.









