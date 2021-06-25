|
|
|
|
June 25, 2021
|
|
- The first phase of the container terminal of the port of
Berbera Department (Somaliland)
-
- It has a traffic capacity of 500,000 teu which, with the
phase two, will be elevated to two million teu
-
- Yesterday the terminal group DP World in Dubai celebrated
the inauguration of the new container terminal of the port of Berbera
(Somaliland), with the completion of the first phase of the project that
involved the construction of an infrastructure that has a
annual traffic capacity of 500,000 teu. The terminal has
a line of quays of 400 meters with depth of the bottom
of -17 meters and is equipped with three ship-to-shore cranes to which
in addition, in the storage area, eight road portal cranes are added.
-
- DP World also announced the start of the second phase of the
project that involves the extension of the quay to 1,000 meters
installation of a further seven STS cranes, elevating the
terminal traffic capacity at two million teu.
-
- The Dubai group's overall investment in the development and
the expansion of the port of Berbera amounts to 442 million dollars.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail