|
|
June 25, 2021
|
|
- The duration of the concession of APM Terminals to Algeciras is
extended until November 2032
-
- Further investments planned by the company
-
- The Port Authority of Algeciras has granted
an extension of more than eight years of the duration of the contract of
concession through which APM Terminals Algeciras, a company
which through APM Terminals is part of the shipowners' group
A.P. Møller-Mærsk, danish container
terminal at the Juan Carlos I Pier of the Spanish port airport.
The current contract deadline of June 2024 is
has now been brought to November 2032.
-
- APM Terminals has announced that it is committed to
further significant investments in the Spanish terminal that
will include the acquisition of 12 road portal cranes,
port gate automation and installation of another 500
connections for refrigerated containers.