



June 25, 2021

Original news The duration of the concession of APM Terminals to Algeciras is extended until November 2032

Further investments planned by the company

The Port Authority of Algeciras has granted an extension of more than eight years of the duration of the contract of concession through which APM Terminals Algeciras, a company which through APM Terminals is part of the shipowners' group A.P. Møller-Mærsk, danish container terminal at the Juan Carlos I Pier of the Spanish port airport. The current contract deadline of June 2024 is has now been brought to November 2032.

APM Terminals has announced that it is committed to further significant investments in the Spanish terminal that will include the acquisition of 12 road portal cranes, port gate automation and installation of another 500 connections for refrigerated containers.









