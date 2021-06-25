



June 25, 2021

Original news The Three-Year Operational Plan 2021-2023 of the port of Ravenna

Interventions with a total value of almost 1.5 billions of euros

The Management Committee of the Port System Authority of the Northern Central Adriatic Sea has approved the new 2021-2023, which includes interventions with a value of total of almost €1.5 billion, of which €808 billion was from port authority. The main topics addressed by the POT are those digitalisation, innovation and port competitiveness ravenna, energy efficiency and sustainability environmental change, ecological transition, development of intermodality integrated logistics, investments in the rail network and road safety and port security and efficiency of the control services. Other strategic objectives on which the plan concentration are urban regeneration, the enhancement of urban areas urban and waterfront, the development of the port system in its complex, including through the planning of an effective promotion activities both to new markets and to markets already reference for the port.

Commenting on the contents of the POT, the President of the AdSP, Daniele Rossi, pointed out that, following the interventions plan, "after the next three years, the port of Ravenna will be able to play that role again and again important hub of national and central European logistics that the Integrated Regional Transport Plan of the Emilia Romagna Region for the next five years he wanted to recognize him.







