|
|
|
|
June 25, 2021
|
|
- The Three-Year Operational Plan 2021-2023 of the port of
Ravenna
-
- Interventions with a total value of almost 1.5
billions of euros
-
- The Management Committee of the Port System Authority
of the Northern Central Adriatic Sea has approved the new
2021-2023, which includes interventions with a value of
total of almost €1.5 billion, of which €808 billion was from
port authority. The main topics addressed by the POT are those
digitalisation, innovation and port competitiveness
ravenna, energy efficiency and sustainability
environmental change, ecological transition, development of intermodality
integrated logistics, investments in the rail network and
road safety and port security and efficiency of the
control services. Other strategic objectives on which the plan
concentration are urban regeneration, the enhancement of urban areas
urban and waterfront, the development of the port system in its
complex, including through the planning of an effective
promotion activities both to new markets and to
markets already reference for the port.
-
- Commenting on the contents of the POT, the President of the AdSP,
Daniele Rossi, pointed out that, following the interventions
plan, "after the next three years, the port of
Ravenna will be able to play that role again and again
important hub of national and central European logistics that the
Integrated Regional Transport Plan of the Emilia Romagna Region
for the next five years he wanted to recognize him.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail