



June 25, 2021

In 2020, Austria's imports amounted to 144.42 billion and exports reached 142.57 billion euros of euro, down by -8.5% and -7.1% respectively on the previous year, with the trade balance thus deficit of €1.85 billion.

Recalling that since 2011 Austrian imports and since 2015 exports also exceeded the value of 130 billion euro and that the €150 billion threshold has been exceeded in both 2018 and 2019, today the Statistical Office austria pointed out that while in 2020 the declines in import-export have been significant, however the overall value of both imports that exports have been clearly more than €140 billion.

In addition, the institute explained that last year the recorded in April (import -25.9%, export -23.7%) and (import -24.6%, export: -25.4%), which were the first months of particularly affected by the restrictions linked to the pandemic of coronavirus, have contributed significantly to the trend of the negative for the whole year, although a general flattening of the exports and imports had already registered at January and February. The last two months of 2020, on the other hand, slight increases, with growth of +1.3% in November and +3.3% in imports and exports and in December increases +2.1% and +3.3% respectively.







