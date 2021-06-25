|
|
|
|
June 25, 2021
|
|
- In 2020, the value of imports and exports
austria fell by -8.5% and by -7.1%
-
- The trade balance was deficient by 1.85
billions of euros
-
- In 2020, Austria's imports amounted to 144.42
billion and exports reached 142.57 billion euros
of euro, down by -8.5% and -7.1% respectively
on the previous year, with the trade balance thus
deficit of €1.85 billion.
-
- Recalling that since 2011 Austrian imports and since 2015
exports also exceeded the value of 130 billion
euro and that the €150 billion threshold has been
exceeded in both 2018 and 2019, today the Statistical Office
austria pointed out that while in 2020 the declines in import-export
have been significant, however the overall value of both
imports that exports have been clearly
more than €140 billion.
-
- In addition, the institute explained that last year the
recorded in April (import -25.9%, export -23.7%) and
(import -24.6%, export: -25.4%), which were the first months of
particularly affected by the restrictions linked to the pandemic of
coronavirus, have contributed significantly to the trend of the
negative for the whole year, although a general flattening of the
exports and imports had already registered at
January and February. The last two months of 2020, on the other hand,
slight increases, with growth of +1.3% in November and
+3.3% in imports and exports and in December increases
+2.1% and +3.3% respectively.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail