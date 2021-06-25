



June 25, 2021

Today is Maritime Day

Assarmatori and the Italian Shipowners' Confederation (Confitarma) expressed the hope that the National Plan will soon be active for the vaccination of seafarers in the main ports climbed by italian fleets, in line with the resolution adopted in April by the Special Tripartite Commitee of maritime Labour Convention 2006 of the ILO, which recommended to states member states to adopt a shared approach to arrive at a vaccination of all maritime personnel.

The expression of trust of the two shipowners' associations was manifested today to coincide with the celebration of the Maritime Day which this year has as its the central theme is the recognition of the role of key workers in workers of the sea who have lent tirelessly their activities on board ships in order to ensure full operation of the global logistics chain, the continuity of to and from the islands as well as the recovery of of the tourism industry.







