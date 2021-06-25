|
|
|
|
June 25, 2021
|
|
- Assarmatori and Confitarma hope that the
vaccination plan for seafarers
-
- Today is Maritime Day
-
- Assarmatori and the Italian Shipowners' Confederation (Confitarma)
expressed the hope that the National Plan will soon be active
for the vaccination of seafarers in the main ports
climbed by italian fleets, in line with the resolution
adopted in April by the Special Tripartite Commitee of maritime
Labour Convention 2006 of the ILO, which recommended to states
member states to adopt a shared approach to arrive at a
vaccination of all maritime personnel.
-
- The expression of trust of the two shipowners' associations
was manifested today to coincide with the
celebration of the Maritime Day which this year has as its
the central theme is the recognition of the role of key workers in
workers of the sea who have lent tirelessly their
activities on board ships in order to ensure full
operation of the global logistics chain, the continuity of
to and from the islands as well as the recovery of
of the tourism industry.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail