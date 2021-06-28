



June 28, 2021

Original news Celebrating five years since the panama canal was widening

In the period it was crossed by about 13,700 ships panamax, equal to 28% of total transits

Yesterday the Panama Canal Authority celebrated the five years since the inauguration of the expansion of the canal central American thanks to the completion of the works and the installation of locks that allowed the transit of ships larger (bake of 27 June 2016). Previously, in fact, the channel could be crossed by ships up to 32.31 meters wide, up to 289.56 meters long meters and with a gross capacity of 52, 500 tons, while from half 2016 neo-Panamax naval units were able to pass through with a gross flow rate up to 120 thousand tons, up to 51.25 meters wide and of the maximum length that since last month has been high from the previous 367.28 meters to 370.33 meters.

In the last five years the Panamanian canal has been crossed by about 13,700 neo-Panamax ships, equal to 28% of the total number of ships transited during the period, which transported load volumes equal to 54% of the total volume of goods transited through the channel generating 58% of the total revenues deriving from the transit rights.

The Channel Authority has announced that container containers continue to be the main customer of the channel representing 42% of total transits followed by oil gas vessels liquefied with 22% of the total, from bulkers with 15% and from liquefied natural gas ships with 14%.









