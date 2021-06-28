|
- Celebrating five years since the panama canal was widening
-
- In the period it was crossed by about 13,700 ships
panamax, equal to 28% of total transits
-
- Yesterday the Panama Canal Authority celebrated the
five years since the inauguration of the expansion of the canal
central American thanks to the completion of the works and
the installation of locks that allowed the transit of ships
larger(bake of 27
June 2016). Previously, in fact, the channel could be
crossed by ships up to 32.31 meters wide, up to 289.56 meters long
meters and with a gross capacity of 52, 500 tons, while from half
2016 neo-Panamax naval units were able to pass through with a
gross flow rate up to 120 thousand tons, up to 51.25 meters wide and
of the maximum length that since last month has been high
from the previous 367.28 meters to 370.33 meters.
-
- In the last five years the Panamanian canal has been
crossed by about 13,700 neo-Panamax ships, equal to 28% of the
total number of ships transited during the period, which transported
load volumes equal to 54% of the total volume of goods
transited through the channel generating 58% of the total revenues deriving from the
transit rights.
-
- The Channel Authority has announced that container containers
continue to be the main customer of the channel representing
42% of total transits followed by oil gas vessels
liquefied with 22% of the total, from bulkers with 15% and
from liquefied natural gas ships with 14%.
