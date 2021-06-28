|
June 28, 2021
- In bookshops the volume "Wind from the South. logistics
infrastructure and market for a new Europe"
- Pasqualino Monti talks with Bruno Dardani and Giulio Sapelli
on infrastructure and logistics
- From the beginning of next month it will be available in
bookstores the volume entitled "Wind from the South. logistics
infrastructure and market for a new Europe", published by
Guerini and Associati, which gathers a dialogue on the subject and, in
particular, on the dark evil that afflicts Italian infrastructure
between Pasqualino Monti, for years at the top of the port
and Bruno Dardani and Giulio Sapelli. In the book the authors
highlight how national infrastructure has never
known an organic and long-term development, remaining
plastered with no way out in bureaucracy. Situation which
involves the entire logistics and transport system of
goods, starting from ports: a system that produces inefficiency,
devastates public resources and generates a constant erosion of revenue
tax, with billions in revenues "gifted" to ports and
economies of Northern Europe and a progressive downgrading of the
italy's political and economic role in the Mediterranean.
- Pasqualino Monti, between 2011 and 2016, led the
Port of Civitavecchia as president and then as president of
Commissioner extraordinary; was president of Assoporti and
is currently president of the System Authority
Port of the Western Sea of Sicily. He published "In
windward sea" (2016). Monti is among the 28 commissioners
appointed by the President of the Council, Mario Draghi,
to unlock 57 vital works to the relaunch of the country.
- Bruno Dardani, for over twenty years special envoy of "Il
Sole 24 Ore", correspondent of "Lloyd's List",
columnist of "Finance and Markets" and "Libero
Market", director of "Chief Horn Magazine",
published several books on the maritime economy, port,
on finance and shipping, on federal taxation. Giulio Sapelli,
economist and geopolitical expert, since May 2021 it has been
President of the Manlio Foundation and Maria Letizia Germizzu, the
onlus of Confartigianato for the promotion of craftsmanship and
micro and small business. Author of numerous essays translated throughout
the world. Among the latest published: 2020 Pandemic and Resurrection
(2020, co-published with goWare), In World History (2021).
