



June 28, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news In bookshops the volume "Wind from the South. logistics infrastructure and market for a new Europe"

Pasqualino Monti talks with Bruno Dardani and Giulio Sapelli on infrastructure and logistics

From the beginning of next month it will be available in bookstores the volume entitled "Wind from the South. logistics infrastructure and market for a new Europe", published by Guerini and Associati, which gathers a dialogue on the subject and, in particular, on the dark evil that afflicts Italian infrastructure between Pasqualino Monti, for years at the top of the port and Bruno Dardani and Giulio Sapelli. In the book the authors highlight how national infrastructure has never known an organic and long-term development, remaining plastered with no way out in bureaucracy. Situation which involves the entire logistics and transport system of goods, starting from ports: a system that produces inefficiency, devastates public resources and generates a constant erosion of revenue tax, with billions in revenues "gifted" to ports and economies of Northern Europe and a progressive downgrading of the italy's political and economic role in the Mediterranean.

Pasqualino Monti, between 2011 and 2016, led the Port of Civitavecchia as president and then as president of Commissioner extraordinary; was president of Assoporti and is currently president of the System Authority Port of the Western Sea of Sicily. He published "In windward sea" (2016). Monti is among the 28 commissioners appointed by the President of the Council, Mario Draghi, to unlock 57 vital works to the relaunch of the country.

Bruno Dardani, for over twenty years special envoy of "Il Sole 24 Ore", correspondent of "Lloyd's List", columnist of "Finance and Markets" and "Libero Market", director of "Chief Horn Magazine", published several books on the maritime economy, port, on finance and shipping, on federal taxation. Giulio Sapelli, economist and geopolitical expert, since May 2021 it has been President of the Manlio Foundation and Maria Letizia Germizzu, the onlus of Confartigianato for the promotion of craftsmanship and micro and small business. Author of numerous essays translated throughout the world. Among the latest published: 2020 Pandemic and Resurrection (2020, co-published with goWare), In World History (2021).







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail