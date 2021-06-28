



June 28, 2021

Original news In 2020, revenues fell by five million euros adsp of the North Tyrrhenian Sea generated by port taxes

Applied to 19 companies the measure providing for the reduction of of the amount of the concession fees

In 2020, the Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Sea Northern raised €21 million in goods taxes embarked and landed and anchorage fees, five million less compared to the previous year. The data is included in the 2020 Annual Report of the institution that was approved this morning unanimously by the Management Committee and that highlights how, despite the increased management expenses for the the effects of the pandemic crisis, the AdSP has not slowed down his business trying indeed to come meeting the needs of companies by providing, among other things, correctly apply Article 199 of Decree-Law 34/2020 which allows port authorities to order the reduction of the amount of the concessioning fees for undertakings that show that they have suffered a decrease in turnover equal to or more than 20% compared to 2019 values. The measure is has been applied in favour of 19 companies in the port system administered by the AdSP which consists of the ports of Livorno, Piombino and elba island.







