June 28, 2021
- In 2020, revenues fell by five million euros
adsp of the North Tyrrhenian Sea generated by port taxes
- Applied to 19 companies the measure providing for the reduction of
of the amount of the concession fees
- In 2020, the Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Sea
Northern raised €21 million in goods taxes
embarked and landed and anchorage fees, five million less
compared to the previous year. The data is included in the
2020 Annual Report of the institution that was approved
this morning unanimously by the Management Committee and that
highlights how, despite the increased management expenses for the
the effects of the pandemic crisis, the AdSP has not
slowed down his business trying indeed to come
meeting the needs of companies by providing, among other things,
correctly apply Article 199 of Decree-Law 34/2020 which
allows port authorities to order the reduction of
the amount of the concessioning fees for undertakings that
show that they have suffered a decrease in turnover equal to or
more than 20% compared to 2019 values. The measure is
has been applied in favour of 19 companies in the port system
administered by the AdSP which consists of the ports of Livorno,
Piombino and elba island.
