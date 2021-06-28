



June 28, 2021

Original news Chantiers de l'Atlantique begins the construction of the ship to be MSC Euribia cruise

It will join msc cruises in June 2023

Today in the shipyard French Chantiers de l'Atlantique, with the cutting of the first sheet metal, the construction of MSC Euribia,cruise ship that will enter service in June 2023 in msc cruises fleet. The new unit will be the twenty-second of the company and the second with propulsion powered by liquefied natural gas. MSC Euribia, pointed out MSC Cruises, will be the cruise ship to less environmental impact ever built.









