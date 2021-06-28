|
June 28, 2021
- Chantiers de l'Atlantique begins the construction of the ship to be
MSC Euribia cruise
- It will join msc cruises in June 2023
- Today in the shipyard French Chantiers de l'Atlantique, with
the cutting of the first sheet metal, the construction of
MSC Euribia,cruise ship that will enter service
in June 2023 in msc cruises fleet. The new unit
will be the twenty-second of the company and the second with
propulsion powered by liquefied natural gas. MSC Euribia,
pointed out MSC Cruises, will be the cruise ship to
less environmental impact ever built.
