ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
testata inforMARE
ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising

30 June 2021 The on-line newspaper devoted to the world of transports 11:04 GMT+2



June 28, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
Chantiers de l'Atlantique begins the construction of the ship to be MSC Euribia cruise

It will join msc cruises in June 2023

Today in the shipyard French Chantiers de l'Atlantique, with the cutting of the first sheet metal, the construction of MSC Euribia,cruise ship that will enter service in June 2023 in msc cruises fleet. The new unit will be the twenty-second of the company and the second with propulsion powered by liquefied natural gas. MSC Euribia, pointed out MSC Cruises, will be the cruise ship to less environmental impact ever built.


PSA Genova Pra
Salerno Container Terminal



Search for hotel
Destination
O Other destinations
Check-in date
Check-out date








Index Home Page News

- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail