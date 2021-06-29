|
June 29, 2021
- HMM orders 12 new container containers from 13,000 teu to HHI and
Daewoo Shipbuilding
- The two orders have a total value of about 1.57
billion dollars
- HMM, the leading containerised shipping company
south Korea, has ordered the compatriots Hyundai Heavy
Industries (HHI) and Daewoo Shipbuilding the construction of 12
container container of 13,000 teu, entrusting the construction of six ships
to each navalmeccanica company. The two orders have a value
891.2 billion won (788 million won) respectively
$888.1 billion won ($785 million). Six
new naval units will be taken over by the middle
2024.