



June 29, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news HMM orders 12 new container containers from 13,000 teu to HHI and Daewoo Shipbuilding

The two orders have a total value of about 1.57 billion dollars

HMM, the leading containerised shipping company south Korea, has ordered the compatriots Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) and Daewoo Shipbuilding the construction of 12 container container of 13,000 teu, entrusting the construction of six ships to each navalmeccanica company. The two orders have a value 891.2 billion won (788 million won) respectively $888.1 billion won ($785 million). Six new naval units will be taken over by the middle 2024.









