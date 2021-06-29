ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
testata inforMARE
ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising

30 June 2021 The on-line newspaper devoted to the world of transports 11:04 GMT+2



June 29, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
HMM orders 12 new container containers from 13,000 teu to HHI and Daewoo Shipbuilding

The two orders have a total value of about 1.57 billion dollars

HMM, the leading containerised shipping company south Korea, has ordered the compatriots Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) and Daewoo Shipbuilding the construction of 12 container container of 13,000 teu, entrusting the construction of six ships to each navalmeccanica company. The two orders have a value 891.2 billion won (788 million won) respectively $888.1 billion won ($785 million). Six new naval units will be taken over by the middle 2024.



PSA Genova Pra Salerno Container Terminal


Search for hotel
Destination
O Other destinations
Check-in date
Check-out date








Index Home Page News

- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail