



June 29, 2021

Original news The Italian Sea Group has instructed Deloitte to evaluate the acquisition of Perini Navi

The Company of Marina di Carrara has specified that the acquisition can only take place at sustainable values in a perspective of creating value for society and its Shareholders

The Italian Sea Group (TISG), a company active in the design and construction of luxury yachts up to 100 meters that operates commercially through the Admiral, Tecnomar and NCA brands Refit, announced today that, following the call published by the insolvency administrator of Perini Navi and after having access to the data room for the sale of the assets of the shipbuilding in Viareggio, gave a mandate to the company Deloitte to carry out some in-depth procedures for the analysis of documents made available.

TISG has specified the confirmation of its interest in Perini Ships only at sustainable values with a view to creating value for the company and its shareholders.









