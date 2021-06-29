|
June 29, 2021
- The Italian Sea Group has instructed Deloitte to evaluate
the acquisition of Perini Navi
- The Company of Marina di Carrara has specified that
the acquisition can only take place at sustainable values in
a perspective of creating value for society and its
Shareholders
- The Italian Sea Group (TISG), a company active in the
design and construction of luxury yachts up to 100 meters that
operates commercially through the Admiral, Tecnomar and NCA brands
Refit, announced today that, following the call published by the
insolvency administrator of Perini Navi and after having access to the
data room for the sale of the assets of the
shipbuilding in Viareggio, gave a mandate to the company
Deloitte to carry out some in-depth procedures for the analysis of
documents made available.
- TISG has specified the confirmation of its interest in Perini
Ships only at sustainable values with a view to creating value
for the company and its shareholders.