|
|
|
|
June 29, 2021
|
|
- Emanuele Grimaldi has been appointed president
of the International Chamber of Shipping
-
- The appointment will be formally ratified by the
june 2022
-
- The Board of Directors of the International Chamber of Shipping
(ICS) has appointed Emanuele Grimaldi as president-designate
organization, a role that will be formally ratified
ics general meeting in June 2022. Grimaldi
will take over from Esben Poulsson who is president of the ICS
since 2016 and is currently in his third term.
-
- Thanking the ICS board for this designation, Grimaldi
said he was "extremely pleased to continue to
work with all of you in this new position. I believe -- he
added - that ICS has done an extraordinary job in these
years under the guidance of Esben Poulsson and Guy Platten. I will follow
footsteps on all ICS projects, including crew change,
seafarers' vaccinations and the reduction of GHG emissions
in maritime transport, counting on the same valuable support to be
you received in the years i was vice president."
-
- Emanuele Grimaldi, CEO of grimaldi group,
in addition to being vice president of the ICS, is past president
Italian Shipowners' Confederation (Confitarma) and past president
european community shipowners' associations (ECSA).
-
- Commenting on Grimaldi's nomination for president
of the International Chamber of Shipping, the President of the
Conitarma, Mario Mattioli, stressed that this appointment
makes him very proud, "for his person, for the company that
represents and also - highlighted Mattioli - for our
Confitarma that it is confirmed to be the reference point
of national armament worldwide. It's the first time
since 1901 - recalled the President of Confitarma - that the
presidency of the ICS is assigned to an Italian shipowner. this
is an explicit recognition of Confitarma's work and the
role of Italian shipping which, despite the long and long-standing
economic crisis, is facing the difficulties of the
seafarers with courage and determination, managing to maintain
positions of great importance in the world ranking with a fleet of
young and technologically advanced. At a time when the
navigation faces great challenges especially in the field of
mattioli concluded that it is of fundamental importance to the
importance that Italy is present in an international for a
where maritime strategies are developed, all the
maritime issues: operational, legal, labour, good
sustainable maritime transport development.'
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail