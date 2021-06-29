



June 29, 2021

The appointment will be formally ratified by the june 2022

The Board of Directors of the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) has appointed Emanuele Grimaldi as president-designate organization, a role that will be formally ratified ics general meeting in June 2022. Grimaldi will take over from Esben Poulsson who is president of the ICS since 2016 and is currently in his third term.

Thanking the ICS board for this designation, Grimaldi said he was "extremely pleased to continue to work with all of you in this new position. I believe -- he added - that ICS has done an extraordinary job in these years under the guidance of Esben Poulsson and Guy Platten. I will follow footsteps on all ICS projects, including crew change, seafarers' vaccinations and the reduction of GHG emissions in maritime transport, counting on the same valuable support to be you received in the years i was vice president."

Emanuele Grimaldi, CEO of grimaldi group, in addition to being vice president of the ICS, is past president Italian Shipowners' Confederation (Confitarma) and past president european community shipowners' associations (ECSA).

Commenting on Grimaldi's nomination for president of the International Chamber of Shipping, the President of the Conitarma, Mario Mattioli, stressed that this appointment makes him very proud, "for his person, for the company that represents and also - highlighted Mattioli - for our Confitarma that it is confirmed to be the reference point of national armament worldwide. It's the first time since 1901 - recalled the President of Confitarma - that the presidency of the ICS is assigned to an Italian shipowner. this is an explicit recognition of Confitarma's work and the role of Italian shipping which, despite the long and long-standing economic crisis, is facing the difficulties of the seafarers with courage and determination, managing to maintain positions of great importance in the world ranking with a fleet of young and technologically advanced. At a time when the navigation faces great challenges especially in the field of mattioli concluded that it is of fundamental importance to the importance that Italy is present in an international for a where maritime strategies are developed, all the maritime issues: operational, legal, labour, good sustainable maritime transport development.'









