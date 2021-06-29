



June 29, 2021

The aim is to benefit from actions and initiatives agreed in order to achieve common objectives

The International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations (FIATA) and the International Cargo Handling Coordination Association (ICHCA) today renewed their memorandum of understanding that establishes a framework for cooperation between the two organisations that allows both to benefit from actions and initiatives agreed in order to achieve common objectives.

The areas of cooperation provided for in the agreement include the cooperation on the issues of safety and security, digitization of the supply chain, improvement and strengthening operational efficiency and legislative developments and politicians worldwide that can have an impact on the supply chain.

The collaboration between FIATA and ICHCA has been in place for several years 25 years old and their first memorandum of understanding dates back to 2006.







