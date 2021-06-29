|
|
June 29, 2021
|
|
- FIATA and ICHCA renew their cooperation agreement
-
- The aim is to benefit from actions and initiatives
agreed in order to achieve common objectives
-
- The International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations
(FIATA) and the International Cargo Handling Coordination Association
(ICHCA) today renewed their memorandum of understanding that
establishes a framework for cooperation between the two organisations
that allows both to benefit from actions and initiatives
agreed in order to achieve common objectives.
-
- The areas of cooperation provided for in the agreement include the
cooperation on the issues of safety and security,
digitization of the supply chain, improvement and
strengthening operational efficiency and legislative developments
and politicians worldwide that can have an impact on the
supply chain.
-
- The collaboration between FIATA and ICHCA has been in place for several years
25 years old and their first memorandum of understanding dates back to
2006.
|
