



June 29, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Record quarter for FedEx

In the March-May period, revenues increased by +30%

In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, a period that was ended on 31 May, the express delivery group and fedex logistics recorded record revenues of 22.56 billion dollar, an increase of +30.0% compared to 17.36 billion in 2019, march-may last year. More attenuated the cost growth of $20.78 billion (+23,0%). Operating profit was 1.80 billion dollars (+278.3%). Net profit totalled 1.87 billion compared to a net loss of -334 million in the last quarter of fiscal year 2020. Net economic result fourth quarter of 2021 includes losses of 393 million resulting from the repayment of debts.











Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec