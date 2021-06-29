|
June 29, 2021
- Record quarter for FedEx
- In the March-May period, revenues increased by +30%
- In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, a period that was
ended on 31 May, the express delivery group and
fedex logistics recorded record revenues of 22.56 billion
dollar, an increase of +30.0% compared to 17.36 billion in 2019,
march-may last year. More attenuated the
cost growth of $20.78 billion
(+23,0%). Operating profit was 1.80 billion
dollars (+278.3%). Net profit totalled 1.87 billion
compared to a net loss of -334 million in the last
quarter of fiscal year 2020. Net economic result
fourth quarter of 2021 includes losses of 393
million resulting from the repayment of debts.