June 30, 2021
- The draft revision of the EU system for the exchange of
emission allowances provides for the inclusion of shipping
- The European Commission's proposal will be presented
July 14
- The European Commission is preparing to propose the inclusion of
maritime transport, road transport and maritime transport systems
heating of buildings in the European system for the exchange of
emission allowances (ETS), inclusion of shipping and other
areas that had been called for by Parliament and the Council
directive of 14 March 2018. The inclusion of these
sectors, confirmed the "Bloomberg" news agencies
and "Reuters", is present in the draft of the
proposal to renew the ETS launched in 2005, which will be
presented on July 14th by the European Commission. the
measures being defined by Brussels have the objective of
greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by 2030 compared to 2030
at 1990 levels.
- With regard to maritime transport, the draft provides for
the inclusion of emissions generated by both ship voyages and
ports from ports outside Europe and from
voyages made by ships that only make stopovers in ports
European.
