



June 30, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news The draft revision of the EU system for the exchange of emission allowances provides for the inclusion of shipping

The European Commission's proposal will be presented July 14

The European Commission is preparing to propose the inclusion of maritime transport, road transport and maritime transport systems heating of buildings in the European system for the exchange of emission allowances (ETS), inclusion of shipping and other areas that had been called for by Parliament and the Council directive of 14 March 2018. The inclusion of these sectors, confirmed the "Bloomberg" news agencies and "Reuters", is present in the draft of the proposal to renew the ETS launched in 2005, which will be presented on July 14th by the European Commission. the measures being defined by Brussels have the objective of greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by 2030 compared to 2030 at 1990 levels.

With regard to maritime transport, the draft provides for the inclusion of emissions generated by both ship voyages and ports from ports outside Europe and from voyages made by ships that only make stopovers in ports European.







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail