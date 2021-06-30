



June 30, 2021

A profit for the first half of 2021 is expected for the shareholders of at least $50 million

The strong growth in container demand from shipping companies and shippers pressed by the need to obtain containers to meet the demand for loaders has brought significant benefits to the income statement of the Chinese container manufacturer Singamas Container Holdings which has announced today a profit for shareholders expected for the first half-year of 2021 amounting to at least $50 million compared to net loss of -5.3 million dollars recorded in the first mid-last year.

Singamas explained that the expected increase in profit is been determined not only by the increase in demand for containers also from the growth in the average selling price of containers for dry loads and the effect of congestion in many ports caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.







