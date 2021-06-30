A profit for the first half of 2021 is expected for the
shareholders of at least $50 million
The strong growth in container demand from
shipping companies and shippers pressed by the need to
obtain containers to meet the demand for
loaders has brought significant benefits to the income statement of the
Chinese container manufacturer Singamas Container Holdings which has
announced today a profit for shareholders expected for the first
half-year of 2021 amounting to at least $50 million compared to
net loss of -5.3 million dollars recorded in the first
mid-last year.
Singamas explained that the expected increase in profit is
been determined not only by the increase in demand for containers
also from the growth in the average selling price of containers for
dry loads and the effect of congestion in many
ports caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.