June 30, 2021
- Notice for the assignment of the maritime continuity service
territorial area on the Civitavecchia-Arbatax-Cagliari line
- Applications to be submitted by tomorrow
- The Ministry of Infrastructure and Mobility
Sustainable has published the notice for the
interest in participating in the negotiated procedure for
the identification of operators interested in entrusting the
maritime connection service of persons and goods in continuity
on the Civitavecchia-Arbatax-Cagliari line. Instances
must be submitted by tomorrow.
- The aim is to entrust, in a transitional and
emergency, through a computerised negotiated procedure without
after publication of a call for tenders, that maritime service
between 15 July 2021 and 14 January 2022.
- The value of the contract is 4.98 million euros and
the award will take place on the basis of the
economically more advantageous identified on the basis of the
better value for money, in accordance with Article 95,
paragraph 2 of the Code of Contracts.
