



June 30, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Notice for the assignment of the maritime continuity service territorial area on the Civitavecchia-Arbatax-Cagliari line

Applications to be submitted by tomorrow

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Mobility Sustainable has published the notice for the interest in participating in the negotiated procedure for the identification of operators interested in entrusting the maritime connection service of persons and goods in continuity on the Civitavecchia-Arbatax-Cagliari line. Instances must be submitted by tomorrow.

The aim is to entrust, in a transitional and emergency, through a computerised negotiated procedure without after publication of a call for tenders, that maritime service between 15 July 2021 and 14 January 2022.

The value of the contract is 4.98 million euros and the award will take place on the basis of the economically more advantageous identified on the basis of the better value for money, in accordance with Article 95, paragraph 2 of the Code of Contracts.







