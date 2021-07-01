



July 1, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Maersk orders Hyundai Mipo Dockyards first feeder container container container in the world powered by methanol

It will be taken over by mid-2023

The Danish shipowners' group A.P. Møller-Mærsk announced an order to south Korean shipyard Hyundai Mipo Dockyards for a feeder container that will be the first at the methanol-powered world. The ship, which will be 172 years long meters and will have a capacity of 2,100 teu, will be taken over by mid-2023 and will be entered in the services of Sealand Europe, a subsidiary of the Danish group, between Northern Europe and the Bay of Bothnia. The carrier will beat danish flag and will be classified by the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS).









