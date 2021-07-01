|
July 1, 2021
- Maersk orders Hyundai Mipo Dockyards first
feeder container container container in the world powered by methanol
- It will be taken over by mid-2023
- The Danish shipowners' group A.P. Møller-Mærsk
announced an order to south Korean shipyard Hyundai Mipo
Dockyards for a feeder container that will be the first at the
methanol-powered world. The ship, which will be 172 years long
meters and will have a capacity of 2,100 teu, will be
taken over by mid-2023 and will be
entered in the services of Sealand Europe, a subsidiary of the Danish group,
between Northern Europe and the Bay of Bothnia. The carrier will beat
danish flag and will be classified by the American Bureau of
Shipping (ABS).