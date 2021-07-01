|
|
July 1, 2021
|
|
- Princess Cruises and P&O Cruises Australia cancel
cruises scheduled in Australia until the end of the year
-
- The decision imposed by the new lockdown measures
-
- While many cruise companies are announcing the
recovery of its activities thanks to the easing of
travel restrictions imposed for the Covid-19 pandemic, the new
lockdown measures taken in Australia to counter the
spread of the Delta variant of the virus forced Princess
Cruises and P&O Cruises Australia, both group companies
Carnival Corporation, to postpone at the end of
this year the reactivation of cruises to Australia which, for
both companies, represents a primary market.
-
- Princess announced the decision to cancel cruises from
and for Australia until december 19th. Same decision for
P&O Cruises Australia, which announced that it had cancelled its
cruises scheduled in Australia from September 17 to December 17
Next.