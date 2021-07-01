



July 1, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Princess Cruises and P&O Cruises Australia cancel cruises scheduled in Australia until the end of the year

The decision imposed by the new lockdown measures

While many cruise companies are announcing the recovery of its activities thanks to the easing of travel restrictions imposed for the Covid-19 pandemic, the new lockdown measures taken in Australia to counter the spread of the Delta variant of the virus forced Princess Cruises and P&O Cruises Australia, both group companies Carnival Corporation, to postpone at the end of this year the reactivation of cruises to Australia which, for both companies, represents a primary market.

Princess announced the decision to cancel cruises from and for Australia until december 19th. Same decision for P&O Cruises Australia, which announced that it had cancelled its cruises scheduled in Australia from September 17 to December 17 Next.









Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec