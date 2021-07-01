



July 1, 2021

This was announced by the Special Commissioner for Emergency epidemiological Covid-19

Assarmatori and Confitarma expressed great appreciation for the message sent yesterday by the Extraordinary Commissioner for the implementation and coordination of containment and covid-19 epidemiological emergency to communicate that priority will be guaranteed in the process the vaccination of sea personnel on board and awaiting boarding, regardless of nationality, accepting the proposals presented by the shipowners' associations together with the trade union organizations. In particular, it will be favoured, where possible use of the single-dose vaccine, in consideration of the high mobility of maritime workers; will be exploited the vaccination capabilities of USMAF laboratories, hubs and regional and corporate vaccination companies, active in the cities of national ports or, where appropriate, on board vessels.

The two shipowners' associations specified that with the initiative is put into practice to the resolution adopted during the ILO Special Tripartite Committee of the Maritime Labour Convention 2006, last April, which recommended that ILO Member States adopt a shared in order to quickly reach the vaccination of the cabin crew.

Assarmatori and Confitarma expressed the hope that this plan can be implemented quickly and that other Countries which have not yet taken up the ILO recommendation make it early, so that the crews of the ships of the associated companies that are sailing to other areas of the world may soon be vaccinated at one of their next airports.







