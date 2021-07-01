|
July 1, 2021
- Appreciation of Assarmatori and Confitarma for insurance
that priority access for seafarers to the
vaccination plan
- This was announced by the Special Commissioner for Emergency
epidemiological Covid-19
- Assarmatori and Confitarma expressed great appreciation for
the message sent yesterday by the Extraordinary Commissioner for
the implementation and coordination of containment and
covid-19 epidemiological emergency to communicate that
priority will be guaranteed in the process
the vaccination of sea personnel on board and awaiting boarding,
regardless of nationality, accepting the proposals
presented by the shipowners' associations together with the
trade union organizations. In particular, it will be favoured, where
possible use of the single-dose vaccine, in consideration of the
high mobility of maritime workers; will be exploited
the vaccination capabilities of USMAF laboratories, hubs and
regional and corporate vaccination companies, active in the cities of
national ports or, where appropriate, on board vessels.
- The two shipowners' associations specified that with
the initiative is put into practice to the resolution
adopted during the ILO Special Tripartite Committee of the
Maritime Labour Convention 2006, last April, which
recommended that ILO Member States adopt a
shared in order to quickly reach the vaccination of the
cabin crew.
- Assarmatori and Confitarma expressed the hope that this
plan can be implemented quickly and that other
Countries which have not yet taken up the ILO recommendation
make it early, so that the crews of the ships of the
associated companies that are sailing to other areas of the world
may soon be vaccinated at one of their next airports.
