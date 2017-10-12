ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
02 July 2021



July 1, 2021

Two ships have been scrapped for over a decade in state of abandonment in the port of Genoa

They will be the first dismantled in Italy in implementation of the European legislation of "Ship recycling"

Today in the port of Genoa the ships Sentinel and Theodoros, who for over a decade have been stationed in a state of neglect in the port port of the Ligurian capital, have been transferred to the basin No. 3 of Ente Bacini to be demolished. The Captaincy of Port of Genoa has in fact completed the investigations of approval of the plans for the disposal and recycling of the two ships, giving its assent so that the San shipyard Giorgio del Porto proceeded to maneuver for the entrance of the two units in the basin, where they reached the Great Sea also destined for demolition in the coming months.

These ships will be the first scrapped in Italy in implementation "Ship recycling" regulations, referred to in the REGULATION 1257/2013 and decree 12.10.2017 of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport.



