July 1, 2021
- Two ships have been scrapped for over a decade in
state of abandonment in the port of Genoa
- They will be the first dismantled in Italy in implementation of the
European legislation of "Ship recycling"
- Today in the port of Genoa the ships Sentinel and Theodoros,
who for over a decade have been stationed in a state of neglect in the
port port of the Ligurian capital, have been transferred to the
basin No. 3 of Ente Bacini to be demolished. The Captaincy of
Port of Genoa has in fact completed the investigations of
approval of the plans for the disposal and recycling of the two ships,
giving its assent so that the San shipyard
Giorgio del Porto proceeded to maneuver for the entrance of the two
units in the basin, where they reached the Great Sea
also destined for demolition in the coming months.
- These ships will be the first scrapped in Italy in implementation
"Ship recycling" regulations, referred to in the
REGULATION 1257/2013 and decree 12.10.2017 of the
Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport.
