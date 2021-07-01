|
|
|
|
July 1, 2021
|
|
- VGP and GLS Italy start construction of new hub
sordio's international logistics
-
- The property will be delivered next January
-
- Today in Sordio (Lodi) work has begun on the
construction of the new international logistics hub on the initiative of
VGP, a company operating in the real estate sector for the development and
management of logistics parks, and the express courier GLS Italy. the
structure will rise on an area of about 27,000 meters
squares and will be delivered next January.
-
- The hub is located in a strategic position thanks also to the excellent
road connections present: just 500 meters from the Vizzolo exit
Predabissi of the A58 motorway connecting Milan, Brescia, Bergamo,
and near the A1 motorway, one of the main
arteries of the Po Valley towards Bologna.
-
- GLS Italy has planned an investment of eight million euros
to provide the plant with a high technological standard and
automation that will allow him - thanks to the realization to be
part of MHS of a latest generation sorter -- to sort more
of 21,000 packages per hour. In addition, in line with the objectives
of the Municipality of Sordio, you will have more than 4,000 square meters
of green space and a project for planting various species
of trees, including about 80 trees.
-
- In addition to the next delivery of Sordio, VGP Italy
currently has three owned business parks -
Valsamoggia (Bologna), Calcio (Bergamo) and Padua - and the company
announced that it has other developments in the middle and north in the pipeline
Italy: "We aim - explained Agostino Emanuele, country
vgp italy manager - on partnerships with municipalities and tenants for
create creative and sustainable solutions for their needs
Real estate. It is very important to be close to both our
tenant than to the municipalities in which we are present".
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail