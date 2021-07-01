



July 1, 2021

The property will be delivered next January

Today in Sordio (Lodi) work has begun on the construction of the new international logistics hub on the initiative of VGP, a company operating in the real estate sector for the development and management of logistics parks, and the express courier GLS Italy. the structure will rise on an area of about 27,000 meters squares and will be delivered next January.

The hub is located in a strategic position thanks also to the excellent road connections present: just 500 meters from the Vizzolo exit Predabissi of the A58 motorway connecting Milan, Brescia, Bergamo, and near the A1 motorway, one of the main arteries of the Po Valley towards Bologna.

GLS Italy has planned an investment of eight million euros to provide the plant with a high technological standard and automation that will allow him - thanks to the realization to be part of MHS of a latest generation sorter -- to sort more of 21,000 packages per hour. In addition, in line with the objectives of the Municipality of Sordio, you will have more than 4,000 square meters of green space and a project for planting various species of trees, including about 80 trees.

In addition to the next delivery of Sordio, VGP Italy currently has three owned business parks - Valsamoggia (Bologna), Calcio (Bergamo) and Padua - and the company announced that it has other developments in the middle and north in the pipeline Italy: "We aim - explained Agostino Emanuele, country vgp italy manager - on partnerships with municipalities and tenants for create creative and sustainable solutions for their needs Real estate. It is very important to be close to both our tenant than to the municipalities in which we are present".







