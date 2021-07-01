ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
July 1, 2021

DP World buys US syncreon

The transaction is worth $1.2 billion

Dubai's DP World terminal group acquired for 1.2 billion dollars the entire capital of syncreon, company develops logistics and supply solutions for the chain born in 2007 from the merger of Walsh Western International and TDS Logistics. The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

Syncreon is present in 91 locations in 19 countries and in fiscal 2020 recorded revenues of 1.1 billion euros dollars, of which 57% generated in the EMEA region, and in particularly in Europe, and 42% in North America.



