|
|
July 1, 2021
|
|
- DP World buys US syncreon
-
- The transaction is worth $1.2 billion
-
- Dubai's DP World terminal group acquired for 1.2
billion dollars the entire capital of syncreon, company
develops logistics and supply solutions for the
chain born in 2007 from the merger of Walsh Western International
and TDS Logistics. The transaction is expected to be
completed by the end of this year.
-
- Syncreon is present in 91 locations in 19 countries and
in fiscal 2020 recorded revenues of 1.1 billion euros
dollars, of which 57% generated in the EMEA region, and in
particularly in Europe, and 42% in North America.