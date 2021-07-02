|
July 2, 2021
- CMA CGM bought Spanish railway company
Continental Rail, New
-
- The transaction will be worth approximately 25 million
euro
-
- CMA CGM French group bought the company
continental rail system which, through grupo vías,
is part of the Actividades de Construcción y Servicios group,
S.A. (ACS). The transaction, which is expected to be completed
in the third quarter of this year, will be worth about 25
million euros.
-
- Continental Rail specializes in the handling of
intermodal traffic between the main Spanish ports. "Continental, 2000
Rail - explained Vice President Industrial Assets and
CMA CGM operations, Christine Cabau-Woehrel - is a
important new component of the strategy for the development of
activities of the CMA CGM Group both from the point of view of
commercial and operational. This expansion represents a new
stage in the strategic development of the group aimed at offering
better solutions to its customers with a range of services
including maritime transport and logistics.'
