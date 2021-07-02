



July 2, 2021

The transaction will be worth approximately 25 million euro

CMA CGM French group bought the company continental rail system which, through grupo vías, is part of the Actividades de Construcción y Servicios group, S.A. (ACS). The transaction, which is expected to be completed in the third quarter of this year, will be worth about 25 million euros.

Continental Rail specializes in the handling of intermodal traffic between the main Spanish ports. "Continental, 2000 Rail - explained Vice President Industrial Assets and CMA CGM operations, Christine Cabau-Woehrel - is a important new component of the strategy for the development of activities of the CMA CGM Group both from the point of view of commercial and operational. This expansion represents a new stage in the strategic development of the group aimed at offering better solutions to its customers with a range of services including maritime transport and logistics.'







